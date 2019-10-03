Emily "Vickie" Lowder DuBose Charleston - Emily Lowder DuBose (Vickie) of Charleston passed peacefully at her home on Oct. 2, 2019. She was 97 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Leo Hartness DuBose of Great Falls, three sisters Una Lowder Bradham of Manning, Zuline Lowder Fryer of Lake City, Margie Lowder Robertson of Charleston and a brother William Arron Lowder of Brewington community of Clarendon county South Carolina Her parents were William Martin Lowder and Julia Corbett Lowder. She is survived by her son John Hartness DuBose, daughter-in-law Christine Young DuBose and many nieces and nephews. Vickie was born and raised in Brewington community. She moved to Charleston during WWII to work at the Charleston Naval Shipyard where she retired in 1983 as an accounting technician. Vickie was a gentle person who lived a life of service always putting the needs of others ahead of her own. She was a faithful and supportive daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and friend. She was a founding member of St Mark Methodist Church and active in the woman's society. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial service will be held at St Mark on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 1:30 PM followed by a reception at the church. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. The family would like to thank Lutheran Hospice, Be Well Services and Interim Healthcare of Charleston for helping her to remain safely in her home and guiding the family in the final steps of her life's journey. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 4, 2019