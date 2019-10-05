Emily Lowder "Vickie" DuBose (1922 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily Lowder "Vickie" DuBose.
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Mark United Methodist Church
413 Geddes Ave.
Charleston, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Emily "Vickie" Lowder DuBose Charleston - A memorial service for Emily Lowder DuBose (Vickie) will be held in St Mark United Methodist Church, 413 Geddes Avenue, on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 1:30 PM followed by a reception at the church. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
funeral home direction icon