Emily "Vickie" Lowder DuBose Charleston - A memorial service for Emily Lowder DuBose (Vickie) will be held in St Mark United Methodist Church, 413 Geddes Avenue, on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 1:30 PM followed by a reception at the church. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 413 Geddes Ave., Charleston, SC 29407.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 6, 2019