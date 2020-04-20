|
Emily Meggett Newark, NJ - The relatives and friends of Ms. Emily Meggett are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at New First Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1644 Highway 174, Edisto Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Meggett is survived by her mother, Emily H. Meggett; children, Akim Meggett, Tikela Meggett, Shannon Meggett-Miles and Alyssa Meggett; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2020