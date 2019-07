In Loving Memory Of EMILY MILLHOUSE March 20, 1937 ~ July 5, 2011 In Loving Memory Of RONALD A. MILLHOUSE, SR January 14, 1971 - July 5, 2018 Though their smiles are gone forever and their hands we cannot touch We still have so many memories Of the ones we love so much. Their memories are now our keepsake Which with we'll never part God has them in His keeping We have them in our hearts. Sadly missed by Family, but never forgotten