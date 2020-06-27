Emily Morgan Pierce Plant City, FL - Emily Morgan Pierce, 17, of Plant City, Florida, left us Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Charleston, SC, when her body couldn't keep up with her unstoppable spirit. Services in Charleston will be private. A celebration of Morgan's life will be held in Florida and New York City at a later date. Information will be posted on www.sparklyflower.org. The family encourages everyone to visit Morgan's Tribute at jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Morgan was born March 13, 2003 in Tampa, Florida, daughter of Clinton and Emily Pierce and sister to Allison. She was a talented artist and an amazing chef. She enjoyed learning about cooking and was on the path to culinary school. Morgan was a fierce advocate for inclusion and fairness for all, she believed in kindness, and worked to help kids with cancer live normal lives. Morgan was stronger and more resilient than anyone we will ever know. She was proud, outspoken, and unapologetic. She is survived by her parents and sister of Plant City, FL; grandmothers, Peggy Allen of Brandon, FL and Lana Pierce of Sun City, FL; aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends; and her beloved cat, Miley. Her grandfather Charlie Pierce preceded her in death. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.