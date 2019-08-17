Emily Nelson N. Charleston - Emily Katherine Nelson, 48, a homemaker, died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1970 to Thomas Ira Smythe and Catherine McClintock Weathers. Emily was a lifelong member of North Charleston Methodist Church, sang in the Chancel Choir and was a member of the United Methodist Women. Emily is survived by, son, Victor Nelson; mother, Catherine Weathers and husband Darus; father, Thomas Smythe, Sr.; brothers, Thomas Smythe, Jr. and Darrell Weathers and sister, Andrea Weathers. The family invites guests to the visitation from 1:00PM until 2:00PM on Monday, August 19, 2019 at North Charleston United Methodist Church located at 1125 E Montague Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405. A funeral service will follow immediately at 2:00PM. Memorial contributions may be made to North Charleston United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Crenation, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. Online condolences may be shared and viewed at www.carolina memorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 18, 2019