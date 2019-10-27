|
Emily Rivers N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Emily Rivers are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 10:00 AM, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Greater St. Luke AME Church, 78 Gordon Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery, Cross, SC. A public viewing will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Rivers is survived by her children, Andrea Gardner, Geraline Johnson (Leroy), Zonya Bryant and Deangelou Bryant; grandchildren, Laquan Dean, Robert Gardner, Anthony Gardner, Valeria Peterkins (Phillip), Teshia Jones (Sammie) and Martina Flemings; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Elvira Glover and Carolyn Livingston; brothers, Samuel Davis (Adrina) and Davis Thompson (Sharon); and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 28, 2019