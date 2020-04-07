Home

Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 571-2300
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Emily S. Haley Obituary
Emily S. Haley CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Emily S. Haley, widow of the late William B. Haley who passed way on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Friends will celebrate her life at a visitation on Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 4pm-6pm at the mortuary. Mrs. Haley will be missed by all who knew her. Mrs. Haley was a special breed of a person and helped so many in her lifetime. She loved everyone and wanted God to be with you all on your journey and to your resting places. Mrs. Haley leaves behind many special friends. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 8, 2020
