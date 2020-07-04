1/
Emily S. Major
Emily S. Major Summerville - Emily S. Major, 95, of Summerville, SC, entered into eternal rest Friday, July 03, 2020. The relatives and friends of Emily S. Major are invited to attend her Funeral Service 2:00 PM Monday, July 6, 2020 from the Graveside at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, Hwy. 61, Charleston. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Emily was born June 16, 1925 in Charleston, a daughter of the late Mary Allen Jeffcoat and Harry Smith. She was a retired office manager in the Building Supply industry. Survivors include her daughter, Sandra D. Noren and husband Clinton; a step-daughter, Jeanette Gibson; step-son, Wayman Major, Jr.; her grandson, the Rev. Norman Turbeville, Jr. and wife Karen; three great-granddaughters: Meredith, Peyton, and Sydney Turbeville; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered in Emily's memory to the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org), or to Pet Helpers (www.pethelpers.org). Arrangements by James A. McAlister, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston



Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
