Emily S. Major Summerville - Emily S. Major, 95, of Summerville, SC, entered into eternal rest Friday, July 03, 2020. The relatives and friends of Emily S. Major are invited to attend her Funeral Service 2:00 PM Monday, July 6, 2020 from the Graveside at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, Hwy. 61, Charleston. Emily was born June 16, 1925 in Charleston, a daughter of the late Mary Allen Jeffcoat and Harry Smith. She was a retired office manager in the Building Supply industry. Survivors include her daughter, Sandra D. Noren and husband Clinton; a step-daughter, Jeanette Gibson; step-son, Wayman Major, Jr.; her grandson, the Rev. Norman Turbeville, Jr. and wife Karen; three great-granddaughters: Meredith, Peyton, and Sydney Turbeville; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered in Emily's memory to the National Kidney Foundation www.kidney.org ), or to Pet Helpers ( www.pethelpers.org ).