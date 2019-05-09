Emma Brown Singleton Charleston - The family of Mrs. Emma Brown Singleton announces her passing on Tuesday May 7, 2019. Residence: 25 Nunan Street Charleston SC. Mrs. Singleton was preceded in death by her husband Mr. John Singleton, Sr.; Parents, Mr. Robert Brown, Sr. and Mrs. Evelina Middleton Brown, siblings Mr. Saul White Ms. Ada Mitchell,Mr. Robert Brown Jr, and Ms. Florence Brown. Celebration of Life services for Mrs. Emma Brown Singleton will be held MONDAY, May 13 ,2019 11am at Nicholas Chapel AME Church 57 Kennedy Street Charleston SC 29403 Interment Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Singleton is survived by her children Mr. John Singleton, Jr., Ms. Michelle "Maxine" Brown, Mr. Bobby Brown, Ms. Rachel Brown, and Mr. Anthony Brown; siblings Ms.. Mary Ford, Ms. Lucille Washington, Ms. Nellie White and host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Singleton will SUNDAY May 12, 2019 at Dickerson Mortuary ,LLC from 5:00PM-7:00 PM. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. "Emma" is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY,LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Avenue Charleston SC 29405 PH:843-718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 10, 2019