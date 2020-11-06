Emma Dell Warren McDonald Ladson - Emma Dell Warren McDonald, 86, of Ladson, South Carolina, widow of Aubrey McDonald, entered into eternal rest Friday, November 6, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held at the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Rd., North Charleston on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 1:00pm. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. Due to COVID protocol, the number of attendees is limited to 30 at a time and all guests are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Emma was born March 8, 1934 at home in Tillman, South Carolina, daughter of the late Tillman Warren, Sr. and Sarah Ethel Lemacks Warren. Emma was self-employed as a seamstress. She designed and sewed custom window treatments. She also enjoyed gardening and flowers. She is survived by two daughters, Sheila Robertson of Hanahan, SC and Lisa Smith Peay of Bamberg, SC; three grandchildren, Shawn D. (Carolyn) Robertson, M. Warren Peay and Wyatt O. Peay; brother, Victory (Jane) Warren; sister, Donna M. Warren and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands; Eldon E. Woods, Leonard E. Smith, Jr. and Aubrey McDonald; brothers, Tillman, Jr., James L., Charles P., William R., and John W. Warren; sisters, Clara L. Jones and Margie P. Wilson. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
