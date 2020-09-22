Emma Dell Nettles CHARLESTON - Emma Dell Nettles, 102, of Charleston passed away peacefully in her home August 26, 2020. She was born March 6, 1918 in Walterboro, SC. Emma Dell is survived by her son, Aaron A. Nettles, Jr. (Linda), Opal Baldwin (Kenneth), Jean Teston (Clyde), Sylvia Igoe, six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-greatgrandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Aaron A. Nettles, Sr. and her daughter Joyce E. Nettles who passed away December 1, 2019. Emma Dell and Joyce will be placed next to husband and father. Due to Covid-19, private services will be held graveside at Shiloh Baptist Church on September 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Shiloh Baptist Church 10565 Low Country Hwy, Ruffin, SC 29475. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston