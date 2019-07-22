|
Emma Farmer Hanna N. CHARLESTON - Emma Farmer Hanna, age 93, of North Charleston, South Carolina passed away at home, surrounded by her family on July 19, 2019. She was a proud and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Arthur P. Hanna, Sr. of Hemingway, South Carolina. She was born in Sumner, Georgia, to the late Benjamin Charlie Farmer and Memphis Clack Farmer on December 18, 1925. She was predeceased by her brothers, Benjamin Charles Farmer and Henry Newton Farmer. She is survived by her sisters, Sandra Farmer Santucci of Rohrersville, Maryland, Carolyn Scarpa Neal of Sullivan's Island, South Carolina; and her brother, James Dwight Farmer of Oswego, New York. She is also survived by her three children, Cheryl Stringer and her husband, Rick, of Folly Beach, South Carolina, Karen Hanna and Arthur P. Hanna, Jr. of North Charleston, South Carolina. She leaves behind her granddaughters, Kristy Lancaster, Jennifer Stringer Obi, (Jake), Elizabeth Stringer Fischer, (Andrew), Angela Hanna Stringer and Emma Hanna, and her grandsons, Arthur Hanna (Preston), Jared Hanna, and Adrian Hanna. Surviving her also are great-grandchildren, Jakyd Hanna, Robert (Bret) Nettles, Cotton and Aoife Fischer, Jack and Jesse Obi and step-granddaughters, Ellie, Riley and Reese Fischer. A memorial service will be held at Simplicity Funeral Home, 7475 Peppermill Parkway, North Charleston, 29418, Thursday, July 24, 2019, at 2:00 PM. Internment will be at Carolina Memorial Gardens on Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina, immediately following the service. The Family will receive guests at Simplicity Funeral Home one hour prior to the service. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 23, 2019
