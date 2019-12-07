Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Juanita Rawlins Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Juanita Rawlins Adams Obituary
Emma Juanita Rawlins Adams Summerville - Emma Juanita Rawlins Adams, 92, of Summerville, widow of Thomas W. Adams, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at her son's residence. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 6 to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11 o'clock at First Baptist Church of Jedburg, 121 Brewer Road, Summerville. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Jedburg Building Fund, 121 Brewer Road, Summerville, SC 29483. Mrs. Adams was born March 24, 1927 in Cross City, FL, daughter of the late Charlie M. Rawlins and Elizabeth Haney Rawlins. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and a member of First Baptist Church of Jedburg, Summerville. Survivors include one son: Joel "Wesley" Adams (Melissa) of Summerville; four grandchildren: Daulton M. Jordan (Sarah), Leonora R. Mount, Coleman M. Mount and Stephen W. Adams and one great-granddaughter: Sophia V. Jordan. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Download Now