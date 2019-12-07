|
Emma Juanita Rawlins Adams Summerville - Emma Juanita Rawlins Adams, 92, of Summerville, widow of Thomas W. Adams, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at her son's residence. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 6 to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11 o'clock at First Baptist Church of Jedburg, 121 Brewer Road, Summerville. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Jedburg Building Fund, 121 Brewer Road, Summerville, SC 29483. Mrs. Adams was born March 24, 1927 in Cross City, FL, daughter of the late Charlie M. Rawlins and Elizabeth Haney Rawlins. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and a member of First Baptist Church of Jedburg, Summerville. Survivors include one son: Joel "Wesley" Adams (Melissa) of Summerville; four grandchildren: Daulton M. Jordan (Sarah), Leonora R. Mount, Coleman M. Mount and Stephen W. Adams and one great-granddaughter: Sophia V. Jordan.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 8, 2019