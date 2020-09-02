1/
Emma Julia Tyce
Emma Julia Tyce Charleston - Mrs. Julia Chisolm Tyce, 78, entered into eternal rest August 24, 2020 in Clarksville, TN. She is formerly of Charleston and the wife of the late Mr. Samuel R. Tyce, Sr. She is the mother of Samuel E. Tyce (Dorothea), Jr., Darryl L. Tyce, Barry J. Tyce, Sr., Terrence Tyce and Panise R. Tyce Flores. Walk-through viewing for Mrs. Tyce is Thursday, 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home, 78 Cannon St. To celebrate her life, a Graveside Service is 11:00 am Friday, September 4, 2020 at Allen AME Church Cemetery, Edisto Island. With her sons and daughter, she also leaves to cherish her memories; nine grandchildren, brothers and sisters, Arthurlee Chisolm, Annie Bligen, James Alvin Chisolm and Shirley Ann Williams, nieces, nephews and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
