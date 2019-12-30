Home

J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Beaufort National Cemetery
1601 Boundary St.
Beaufort, SC
View Map
Emma L. Smith Obituary
Emma L. Smith, A2C (USAF) Summerville - Emma L. Smith, A2C, (USAF), 93, of Summerville, South Carolina, widow of Marvin E. Smith, passed gently in her sleep, December 27, 2019. Her Graveside Service with military honors will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, in Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street, at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 1, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road. Emma was born June 9, 1926, in Valdosta, Georgia, daughter of the late Daniel Hardy and the late Margaret Godwin Hardy. She was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served her country and her community with compassion, honor, and great courage. Emma was predeceased by her husband, Marvin E. Smith and her younger son, Mark C. Smith. She leaves behind her older son, Terry L. Smith; grandchildren: Melissa Bryant, Stephanie Clayton, Mark C. Smith II, Jennifer and Natalie and their families; great-grandchildren: Shylo, Markel, Mark III, and Victoria; her former daughter-in-law, Teresa Lynch; brother Rennie Hardy; and nieces Ellen Hardy, Janet Scott and family; and great-niece Rachel and family; great- nephews Jon Banks and Jamie Carver. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 31, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -