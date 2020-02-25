Home

Emma Lou Fleming Taylor Obituary
Emma Lou Fleming Taylor Charleston - Emma Lou Fleming Taylor, 81, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of MSGT Jake McKinley Taylor, USAF (Ret.) entered into eternal rest Monday, February 24, 2020. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00p.m. 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 in John Wesley United Methodist Church, 626 Savannah Highway at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. Emma was born September 5, 1938 in Halifax County, North Carolina, daughter of the late G. Shelby Fleming and Mamie Neville Fleming. She was a volunteer at St. Francis Hospital, loved spending time with her family and cooking Saturday morning breakfast. She was a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son, Lt. Col. Jake M. Taylor, Jr. USAF, (Ret.) (Susan) of Hope Mills, NC; daughter, Mary Kaye Fanning (Joe) of Charleston, SC, four grandchildren, Samantha Taylor Frazier (Sean), Jake M. Taylor, III (Mary), Taylor Hart (Rebekah), Emma Hart, two step-grandchildren, Joseph Fanning (Tina), and Daniel Fanning; five great-grandchildren, Christian Frazier, Cooper Frazier, William Hart, Whit Hart and Hunter Fanning. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 5300 Rivers Ave # 2, North Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 26, 2020
