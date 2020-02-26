|
Emma Lou Fleming Taylor Charleston - The family of Emma Lou Fleming Taylor will receive friends Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 in John Wesley United Methodist Church, 626 Savannah Highway at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 5300 Rivers Ave # 2, North Charleston, SC 29406.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020