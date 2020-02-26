Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
John Wesley United Methodist Church
626 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Carolina Memorial Park
View Map
Resources
Emma Lou Fleming Taylor
Emma Lou Fleming Taylor Charleston - The family of Emma Lou Fleming Taylor will receive friends Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 in John Wesley United Methodist Church, 626 Savannah Highway at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 5300 Rivers Ave # 2, North Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020
