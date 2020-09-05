1/1
Emma Raye Capers CHARLESTON - Mrs. Emma Raye Capers transitioned into eternal rest on September 4, 2020 at Agape Hospice Center. She was born on May 20, 1943 in St. George, South Carolina to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas and Mamie Toomer. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Mr. Joseph Capers; daughter, Renee Smalls; brother, Stanley Lewis, and granddaughter, Priscilla Lewis. She is survived by her son, Jasper Lewis (Carolyn); daughter, Maxine Lewis; her grandchildren: ReZsaun Lewis (Latoya), Re'Carlo Lewis, Re'Mone Lewis (Indiah), and Nakeba Heyward; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Olga Burns, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family , and friends. There will be a public walk-through viewing at the Mortuary on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A private service of remembrance will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3914 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29405. There will also be a live Facebook feed of the service via the church's page, Charleston Shiloh SDA. Flowers and cards can be sent to the Mortuary and expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
