Emmanuel Alcantara Goose Creek - Emmanuel Leyva Alcantara, 88 of Goose Creek SC died on November 13, 2020, at his residence surrounded by the family that loved him so much. Emmanuel was born on September 10, 1932, to Andres and Emilia Alcantara. He was a U.S. Naval retiree of 22 years and loved telling his submarine sea stories to his friends and family. His most memorable accomplishment in his military career was being part of a one-year deployment on a United States Naval submarine. After retirement, Emmanuel loved spending time at the Filipino Community Center with all of his friends. Emmanuel's favorite hobby was going to his farm feeding his chickens and feeding his goats. Emmanuel is predeceased by his daughter Florence A. Sarmiento. Emmanuel is survived by his wife, sons, daughter, grandkids, and great-grandkids. His wife of 61 years Leoncia Misa Alcantara; sons Noel Alcantara (Charlotte); Andrew Alcantara (Tina); Moshe Alcantara (Jessica); Andres B. Alcantara "Andy" (Leslie); daughter: Leilani Crays (Rimmie). Grandkids: Dominique Del La Rosa (Andy) , Daniel; Amanda, Sheila, Noah, Nicholas; Tyler Alcantara (Baylee), Frankie, Emmanuel II "Manny" Alcantara (Melanie), Andrew "Baby Andrew" Alcantara (Kayla), Catelyn, Caden; Lana, Leilah; Andres III "Little Andy" Alexandria, Alie. Greatgrandkids: Kayli, Gabriel; Christina, Jonathan, Elijah; Adrienne, Justin, Katherine, Morgan; Bentley, Harper; Brayden; Camreigh; Camden, Tyson; Jaxon. A visitation will be held from 6:00pm until 8:00pm on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. Rosary Prayers will be said at 7:30pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00am on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church located at 510 St James Ave, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com
