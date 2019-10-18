Emory Edward "Ed" Cooper Charleston - Emory Edward "Ed" Cooper, 76, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Sara Richards Cooper, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019. His Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the Summerall Chapel, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie Street at 2:00 pm. A reception will follow at The Citadel Holliday Alumni House. Inurnment will be at the Citadel Bell Tower at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Ed was born October 6, 1943 in Conway, South Carolina, son of the late Emory Edward Cooper, Sr. and the late Lula Fleetwood Jones Cooper. He graduated from The Citadel, F company, Class of 1965 with a mathematics degree and dedicated his heart, soul, mind and life to the ideals that are The Citadel. He worked as a vice president in commercial construction and was instrumental in designing and building some of the finest medical facilities in the Southeast. Ed was a member of the Brigadiers Club, a life member of The Citadel Alumni Association and a member of the Church of the Holy Cross on Daniel Island. He is survived by his wife, Sara Cooper of Daniel Island, SC; daughters, Laura Creel Midura (Bryan) of Charlotte, NC and Ashley B. Boyles (Dale) of Birmingham, AL; son, Russell Blankenship (Misti) of Rock Hill, SC; sister, Jackie Steinbrecher of Greer, SC; and his remarkable grandchildren, Ashton Smith, Grayson Smith, Isabella Midura, Olivia Midura and expecting an additional granddaughter, Cooper Blankenship. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MUSC Foundation for Children's Hospital, 18 Bee Street, MSC 450, Charleston, SC, 29425 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 19, 2019