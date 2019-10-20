Emory Edward "Ed" Cooper Charleston - The relatives and friends of Emory Edward "Ed" Cooper are invited to attend his Celebration of Life on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the Summerall Chapel, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie Street at 2:00 pm. A reception will follow at The Citadel Holliday Alumni House. Inurnment will be at the Citadel Bell Tower at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MUSC Foundation for Children's Hospital, 18 Bee Street, MSC 450, Charleston, SC, 29425 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
