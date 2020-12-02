1/
Emory Oliver Brown
1942 - 2020
Emory Oliver Brown Isle of Palms - Emory Oliver Brown, of Isle of Palms, SC, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 after a series of illnesses. Emory is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia Baker Brown; children, Larry Brown and Allison Brown Barry (Thomas); grandchildren, Joseph Brown, Jordan Brown, and Alexis Barry; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Ava Brown. Emory was son of Guerard Fuller Brown and Caroline Moss Brown (both deceased) and sibling to Caroline Brown Williams (deceased), Guerard Fuller Brown, Jr. (deceased), George Brown (Linda) of Beaufort, SC and Virginia Brown Henderson (Doug) of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Emory grew up on Sullivan's Island, SC and graduated from Moultrie High School. He then attended the University of South Carolina and graduated from the Medical University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy. Emory also bought, rented and sold investment real estate properties throughout the Lowcountry. An island boy through and through, he only lived away from Charleston and its barrier islands while at college and only a short time afterward. Emory was a vibrant man who enjoyed outdoor adventures. Saltwater ran through his veins. He loved exploring, boating and fishing in the creek, hunting in the woods and enjoying the beach. Emory was a member of, and often ushered for, Isle of Palms First United Methodist Church. He was also an active member of the Woodville Sportsman Society and Beachcombers. Emory had a booming, infectious laugh that made people turn and want to get in on the fun. He was a consummate southern gentleman and made friends easily since he enjoyed talking with anyone, from business leaders and members of church to his fellow island boys. His stories were legendary, and we think, mostly true. He taught his children the importance of balancing hard work and a job well done with enjoying life to its fullest. Through his offspring, nieces, nephews and many cousins, his most important legacy is the tradition of loving and living fully by the coast. The family will have a private church service and plans to have a celebration of his life at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
