Emppie Paige, Jr. Hanahan - Emppie Harrington Paige, Jr., 93, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on November 7, 2019, surrounded by his beloved wife of 65 years and his children. Emppie was born October 17, 1926 in New Hope, SC. He graduated from Macedonia High School and served his country in the U.S. Navy in WWII. He was employed by WestVaco and worked in the finishing and shipping department where he eventually became foreman. He retired after 41 years. Emppie coached a Tee Ball team for several years when his boys were little. He was also a Cub Scout and Boy Scout Leader. Emppie was very much a family man and enjoyed going to Asbury Hills Family Camp, the lake and other various trips. He was an avid fisherman spending many hours on Lake Moultrie in Bonneau, SC. He also had a passion for hunting and was a member of the Oakman Hunt Club. Emppie was a member of Portside Baptist Church for 62 years. He served as a deacon for many years. He was also the treasurer in his Sunday school class and a faithful member of the Chancel Choir. Surviving are his wife Shirley; sons, Chris (Patty) and Jay; daughter, Wendy; granddaughter, Ashlynn (Casey); grandson, Kenni (Erica) and great-grandchildren, Chandler, Bella, Rileigh and Eleanor. The family invites guests to visit on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Portside Baptist Church located at 1179 Remount Rd, North Charleston, SC 29406. The funeral service will follow immediately in the sanctuary at 2:00pm. Services entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



