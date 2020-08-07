Enoch Allen McCue Goose Creek - Mr. Enoch Allen McCue entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 04, 2020 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Mr. McCue is the loving husband of Gwen McCue, the son of the late James McCue and Rose Marie McCue, the father of Dwayne McCue, Icara Rene Washington, Montrell Washington, Berdina Washington, Jessica McCue, Jermiah McCue, the brother of John McCue, James T. McCue, Marilyn(Charlie)Lingard, Joyce McCue, Pamela(Albert)McClendon and Audrey Jenkins the step-father of Ernestine Clark, Vernon Rocker, Lela Rocker, Quaashia Rocker, there are a host of grandchildren. There will be a walk thru on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 6PM-7PM. at the Mortuary. Memorial messages maybe left for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com
Celebration of Life Services will be Private. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue North Charleston, SC 29405.
