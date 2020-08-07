1/1
Enoch Allen McCue
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Enoch's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Enoch Allen McCue Goose Creek - Mr. Enoch Allen McCue entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 04, 2020 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Mr. McCue is the loving husband of Gwen McCue, the son of the late James McCue and Rose Marie McCue, the father of Dwayne McCue, Icara Rene Washington, Montrell Washington, Berdina Washington, Jessica McCue, Jermiah McCue, the brother of John McCue, James T. McCue, Marilyn(Charlie)Lingard, Joyce McCue, Pamela(Albert)McClendon and Audrey Jenkins the step-father of Ernestine Clark, Vernon Rocker, Lela Rocker, Quaashia Rocker, there are a host of grandchildren. There will be a walk thru on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 6PM-7PM. at the Mortuary. Memorial messages maybe left for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com Celebration of Life Services will be Private. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue North Charleston, SC 29405. Tele: (843)554-2117 (843)554-2119 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved