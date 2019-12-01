|
|
Ereania Boyd-Rawley DALLAS, GA - Mrs. Ereania Felicia Boyd-Rawley entered into eternal rest on November 26, 2019 in Marietta, GA. Mrs. Rawley leaves to cherish her memories, her beloved husband, James Christopher Rawley, loving mother, Ethel Mae. S. Boyd and two loving sisters, Arline Simmons and Ethel Waites. Funeral Notice Later. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Phone:(843)559-0341; Fax:(843)559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 2, 2019