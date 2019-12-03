|
Ereania Felicia Boyd-Rawley Dallas, GA - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Ereania Felicia Boyd-Rawley and those of her beloved husband, James Christopher Rawley; loving mother, Ethel Mae. S. Boyd (the late James Dixon Boyd); sisters, Arline Simmons and Ethel Waites; special aunt, Annie Provo; nephew, Daryl L. Waites, Jr. are all invited to attend her Home-Going Service 12 Noon, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2718 River Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Interment: Church Cemetery. Mrs. Rawley will lie in state at the church from 11am until the hour of service. The viewing will be this evening, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 3pm until 7pm at Walker's Mortuary Chapel. Arrangements of Comfort by Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Phone:(843)559-0341; Fax:(843)559-3415.
