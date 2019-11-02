Eric Shurlknight Macedonia, SC - Eric Abner Shurlknight, 63, of Macedonia, SC, a former construction worker, died Thursday evening in a local nursing home.All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the , SC Chapter, 4214 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.Mr. Shurlknight was born December 31, 1955, in Moncks Corner, SC, a son of Burley J. Shurlknight and Thelma Gatlin Shurlkinght. He was a member of the Hood's Chapel United Methodist Church, and he enjoyed fishing and reading.Surviving are, two daughters, Kelly Shurlknight, and Cassie Shurlknight of Denmark; two sons, Bryan B. Shurlknight and Christopher E. Shurlknight both of Macedonia; two sisters, Vaiter S. Litchfield and her husband, Pete, and Avis S. Cowart all of Macedonia; two brothers, William Arnold Shurlknight of The Villages, FL, and J. Scott Shurlknight and his wife, Tonya, of Macedonia; and six grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 3, 2019