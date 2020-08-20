Eric Stephen Harleston, Sr. MT. PLEASANT - Eric Stephen Harleston, Sr., 57, of Mount Pleasant, SC, entered into eternal rest on August 15, 2020. He is survived by his children, Eric S. Harleston, Ashley Smalls Harleston and Lauren Harleston, wife, Helen Harleston and a host of other relatives and friends. A Walk Through viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00p.m. The family will have a Private Graveside Service. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston