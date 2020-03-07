|
|
Erica Price Lesesne Charleston - Erica Price Lesesne, aged 74, of Charleston, South Carolina, died at home on March 4, 2020 The Funeral Service to celebrate her life will be held at Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. A reception in Hanahan Hall will follow the service. The family will receive friends Wednesday in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Erica was born October 7, 1945 in Findlay, Ohio, daughter of Eugene L. and Joan W. Price. She was a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She visited Charleston in 1970 and fell in love with it and three years later her soon-to-be husband Dan. Erica and Dan celebrated 46 years of marriage in October of 2019. Over the course of her 49 years in Charleston, she led an active life in community affairs as president of the Radcliffeborough neighborhood association. She was also a former board member of the Charleston Library Society. Erica was a beloved English teacher at Porter-Gaud school for 25 years and directed numerous Senior Plays and other dramatic productions. She touched the lives of hundreds of students over her career with her wit, charisma, love of learning and desire to always contribute something positive to the world and to those around her. Erica is survived by her husband, Dan, daughter, Emma (Lewis), son, Daniel (Becca), grandchildren, Eliza Mae, Anderson, Grady and Gabriel, as well as her brother, Derek Price (Susan). Memorials may be made to The at act.alz.org or Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St., Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 8, 2020