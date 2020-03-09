|
|
Erica Price Lesesne Charleston - The Funeral Service for Erica Price Lesesne will be held in the Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to The at act.alz.org or Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St., Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 10, 2020