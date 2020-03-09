Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Grace Church Cathedral
98 Wentworth Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erica Lesesne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erica Price Lesesne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erica Price Lesesne Obituary
Erica Price Lesesne Charleston - The Funeral Service for Erica Price Lesesne will be held in the Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to The at act.alz.org or Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth St., Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -