Erica Rivers Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Erica Elaine Rivers are invited to attend her Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Morris Brown African Methodist Episcopal Church, 13 Morris Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - Hillsboro-Brown Cemetery, Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Rivers is survived by her parents, Bernard and Jacqueline Rivers; siblings, Michelle Rivers-Lewis and Bernard Rivers, Jr. (Tiffany); nieces and nephew, Andenasga, Abreian (Jaelyn), Bernard, III and Taelyn; grandnephew, Bentley Bleu Lewis; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 28, 2019