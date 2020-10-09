Erlinda Maria Prudenciado Slavin Ridgeville, SC - Erlinda Maria Prudenciado Slavin, 81, of Ridgeville, wife of the late Estil Duncan Slavin, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Trident Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 12 o'clock to 1 o'clock at St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. A funeral mass will begin at 1 o'clock at St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church. Rite of Committal with Final Commendation will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association
at diabetes.org
Erlinda was born on August 8, 1939 in the Philippine Islands, daughter of the late Juan Prudenciado and Celestina Nauarro Prudenciado. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with friends and family and having family gatherings. Survivors include: Eric Slavin (Jenny) of Batesville, IN and Edwin P. Slavin (Rhonda) of Ridgeville; four grandchildren: Nathaniel C. Slavin, Abigail K. Slavin, Sydney Slavin, and Andrew Slavin; and four siblings: Ramom Prudenciado, Alicia Prudenciado, Lucibar Prudenciado, and Lila Prudenciado Lutzen (Edward).
