1/1
Erlinda Maria Prudenciado Slavin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erlinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erlinda Maria Prudenciado Slavin Ridgeville, SC - Erlinda Maria Prudenciado Slavin, 81, of Ridgeville, wife of the late Estil Duncan Slavin, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Trident Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 12 o'clock to 1 o'clock at St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. A funeral mass will begin at 1 o'clock at St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church. Rite of Committal with Final Commendation will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org. Erlinda was born on August 8, 1939 in the Philippine Islands, daughter of the late Juan Prudenciado and Celestina Nauarro Prudenciado. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with friends and family and having family gatherings. Survivors include: Eric Slavin (Jenny) of Batesville, IN and Edwin P. Slavin (Rhonda) of Ridgeville; four grandchildren: Nathaniel C. Slavin, Abigail K. Slavin, Sydney Slavin, and Andrew Slavin; and four siblings: Ramom Prudenciado, Alicia Prudenciado, Lucibar Prudenciado, and Lila Prudenciado Lutzen (Edward). A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James A. Dyal Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved