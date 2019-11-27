In Loving Memory Of Dr. Ermine Bligen Ellington Nov. 26, 1914 ~ Nov. 28, 1988 There was a lady with snow white hair, who always helped others in need. A mother and granny; teacher, friend, soror, and neighbor, she played many roles you see. Where is the lady with the snow white hair? How we miss her special smile. Oh, how we long to see her face. She's transcended to a special place. She will always have a special place in our hearts, but now she is God's child. We thank God for you. Sadly missed by daughter Dr. DeAnna Cheek, son-in-law Mr. Allen Cheek, grands Candace Cheek-Dixon & Kristin Cheek-Francis.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 28, 2019