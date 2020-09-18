Ernest Acosta, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - Ernest Acosta, Jr., 88, of Mount Pleasant SC, widower of Dorothy Spangler Acosta, entered into eternal rest on September 11, 2020 from complications of a stroke he suffered in May. Ernie was born November 19th, 1931 in New York City to the late Maria Isabel Ortiz and Ernesto Acosta, Sr. Following graduation from Benjamin Franklin High in 1950, he married and began a family with Martha Negron. Eventually, he went into the Army to fight in the Korean War; however, he never saw combat and was stationed in Luquillo Beach, Puerto Rico awaiting orders. Returning to the mainland, he moved to Washington, DC and began his 38 year career in the US Government. There he met his wife, Dorothy Spangler, married and raised a family in the suburbs of Washington, DC for over 30 years. Upon Dorothy's passing in 2005, Ernie moved to Doylestown, PA to be near his daughter and grandchildren and was charmingly called the "King of Doylestown" because he knew every nook and cranny of the town, enjoyed polo matches, playing chess and dining out with friends. Ernest moved to Mount Pleasant, SC, when his daughter's family relocated 4 years ago and he greatly enjoyed the warm winters, exploring a new town and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his sons, Chris Acosta of Ulster Park, NY, Robert Acosta, and daughters, Valerie Acosta (Mehta) of Mount Pleasant, SC and Candace Acosta of Germantown, MD grandchildren, Keith Friedlander, Cameron and Simran Mehta, and Diana Lazzari great-grandchildren, Morgan and Tristan Friedlander. In consideration of the health of all, the family plans to have a memorial service at a later date. Inurnment will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Sharpsburg, Maryland.Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com
