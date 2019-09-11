Ernest "Al" Alfred Byrd Charleston - The family of Mr. Ernest "Al" Alfred Byrd will receive friends Friday, September 13, 2019 at J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Cherokee Place United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Cherokee Place United Methodist Church, 2105 Cosgrove Avenue P.O. Box 70396, North Charleston, SC 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 12, 2019