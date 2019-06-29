Ernest Brown Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Mr. Ernest A. Brown and those of his wife, Francis A. Brown; those of his children, Nia (Dwight) Newton, Navarone Dozier and Rashawn (Felicia) Dozier; those of his parents, Ernest Brown and the late Carolyn Brown Adkins; and those of his siblings, Lisa Montgomery (Tracy B. Memory), Yvette Jenkins, Rita (Gene) Smith, Pamela (Lorenzo Sr.) Anderson, LaShonda Brown (Marcus) Ridgeway, Rodney (Jacqueline) Jenkins and Malcolm (Bianca) Brown are invited to attend his celebration of life service on Monday, July 1, 2019, 11:00AM at St. Peter's A.M.E. Church, 4650 Sanders Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Riverview Memorial Park. Mr. Brown will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 30, 2019