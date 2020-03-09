|
Ernest (Bootsie) Burnell N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Ernest (Bootsie) Burnell, are invited to share in his Memorial service at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Kingdom Tabernacle of Prayer, 5755 Dorchester Road, Charleston, SC, Apostle Jeanette Washington. Mr. Burnell is the loving brother of Delores Mack, Bethany Burnell, Eugene Burnell, Sonya Moore and Charles Moore.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 10, 2020