Ernest C. Baylock LINCOLNVILLE, SC - Ernest C. Baylock, 73, of Lincolnville, SC, entered into eternal rest on April 27, 2020. There will be a walk through on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Rivers Funeral Home Chapel. Services entrusted to THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Ernest is survived by his daughter, Monique Baylock Jordan, his grandchildren, Amaya and Logan Fennell, his brothers, Henry Ancrum, John Baylock (Debbie), Charles Ancrum (Deedee) and Edward Ancrum; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh.com or www.suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
