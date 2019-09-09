Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC 29464 (843)-881-9293 Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest Carl Roberts Mt. Pleasant - E. Carl Roberts, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Mount Pleasant at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens following the service. Carl was born in Horry County in 1937 and was the son of Robert Monroe Roberts and Ruby Singleton Roberts. After graduating from Socastee High School in 1955, he moved to Charleston, SC to begin a 47-year career in the medical and industrial gas and welding supply industry. Carl was heavily involved in industrial gas and welding supply organizations throughout the Southeast and United States, and he maintained a host of friendships woven throughout that industry over the years. Even after retirement, he continued to consult in the industry. Carl was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mildred Hucks Roberts of Mount Pleasant, SC and his two daughters Kristi Roberts Gibbs (Jimmy) of Columbia, SC and Tammy Roberts Wiksell (Robbie) of Mount Pleasant, SC. He was affectionately known as "Papa" to his cherished grandchildren Alden Linwood Gibbs, James Tuller Gibbs, Mattson Carl Wiksell, Gibbs Elliott Wiksell, Anderson Roberts Wiksell, and Robert Christopher Wiksell (wife Susannah and daughters Anna Merrell, Elsa, and Olivia). He is also survived by two sisters Barbara Ann Roberts Lewis (James) of Conway, SC and Juanita Roberts McLaughlin of Florence, SC, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Carl was predeceased by brothers Odell Roberts, Howard Roberts, and Wayne Roberts, and sisters Garnett Roberts Johnson and Christine "Tootsie" Roberts Causey. Carl was a man of deep, abiding faith in Jesus Christ. He lived his faith as an example for others to follow, and he demonstrated a committed servant's heart. He served as a devoted member, Deacon, and Elder at First Baptist Church Mount Pleasant and in many roles for the Charleston Baptist Association. Carl enjoyed the many benefits of living in the Lowcountry, especially fishing in the Wando River, shrimping in Bulls Bay, and golfing with his retired friends. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the Roper Mount Pleasant Hospital doctors and nurses who provided wonderful, compassionate care. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 681 McCants Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 or the American Diabetes Association, Inc., 107 West Park Boulevard, Suite 220, Columbia, SC, 29210. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at



