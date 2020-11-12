1/1
Ernest Frazier N. CharlestON - Mr. Ernest Frazier entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. Mr. Frazier is the husband of Mrs. Elizabeth Frazier, the father of Carmen Frazier, Denise Frazier, Sonya (Arnold) Jenkins, and Corey (Maria) Anderson. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 11AM in the Joshua Baptist Church Cemetery, 2641 Bennett Yard Rd., North Charleston, South Carolina. A walk-thru will be held at the funeral home on Friday, November 13, 2020 5PM-7PM. In light of the COVID-19 PANDEMIC WE DO REQUIRE THE USE OF MASKS WHILE ATTENDING THE WALK-THRU AND THE SERVICE. Memorial messages may be left for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina 29405. Telephone:(843)554-2117;(843)554-2119. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
