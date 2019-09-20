Ernest Herbert Meree, Jr. Adams Run, SC - Ernest Herbert Meree, Jr., 61, of Adams Run, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Sunday, September 15, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Ernest was born October 4, 1957 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Ernest Herbert Meree and the late Mary Loretta Hendricks Meree. He was retired from Detyens Shipyard as a Pipefitter/Welder. He is survived by his wife Sheryl Flood Meree of Charleston, SC; his father, Ernest Herbert Meree and his step mother Anna Taylor Meree, both of Ladson, SC; two sisters, Cathy Elaine Meree of Adams Run, SC, and Marcia Ann Meree of Hollywood, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 21, 2019