Ernest Herbert Meree Jr. (1957 - 2019)
  • "My Beloved Nephew Ernie, My Heart aches to see your Face,..."
  • "RIP cuz so many cherished childhood memories of all of us..."
    - Cyndie Schmiedecke
  • "Gonna miss playing music with you we always had a good time..."
    - Chuck Tisdale
  • "Ernie will always be in my heart, we played much music..."
    - Terri Hankins Bowey
  • "We will miss you Uncle Ernie. Prayers for your family. We..."
    - Sara, Coby, & Terri Oliver
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Ernest Herbert Meree, Jr. Adams Run, SC - The Funeral Service for Ernest Herbert Meree, Jr., will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 28, 2019
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
