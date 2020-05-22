Ernest "Ernie" Hunter Athens, GA - Ernest "Ernie" Holland Hunter, 46, passed away suddenly at his home in Athens, Georgia on May 19, 2020. Born October 23, 1973 in Columbia, South Carolina, Ernie was the son of Seamon Horace Hunter and the late Elaine Whittle Hunter. Ernie graduated in 1991 from Spring Valley High School and later from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, Class of 1998. Ernie proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force from 1998 - 2002. After his service, he worked for the United States Department of Defense. Ernie married Melissa Beth Smith on May 25, 2014 in Charleston, SC. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine, and his brother, Kent Hunter. He is survived by his wife Melissa, of Athens, GA; his father, Seamon, of Blythewood, SC; aunts and uncle, including Van Strickland, Pat Coogler (Sam), and Brenda Waites; his in-laws, Susan and Donald C. Smith; and his brother and sister-in-law, Donald J. Smith and Heather Henderson, as well as many friends. Ernie's love for his friends was unmatched, many of whom he met at The Citadel, which he was proud to attend. He took great pride in being a part of this great Southern tradition. Ernie shared his thoughts and opinions with family and friends and enjoyed the free exchange of dialog on a range of topics. Ernie had a unique outlook on life, and while he suffered tragic losses, including the passing of his beloved mother and his brother, he remained open to life's possibilities. He and Melissa relocated to other areas, and had settled in Athens, where they were building a new home. Ernie became well-informed about the construction field, and was actively involved on the job site, supporting the crew with frequent meals and other needs during these difficult economic times caused by the pandemic. Ernie will be remembered for his proud Southern upbringing, his passion for knowledge, and his deep affection for his family and friends. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26 at 11:00 at the Sandy Level Baptist Church Cemetery in Blythewood, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Ernie Hunter Memorial Scholarship Fund, which supports worthy students at the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy. https://gail.uga.edu/commit?search=75888003. Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 22 to May 23, 2020.