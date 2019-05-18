Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest J. "Jay" Driggers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest J. "Jay" Driggers Cowpens, SC - Ernest "Jay" Driggers, 78, of Cowpens, SC, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at his home. Born December 28, 1940, in Moncks Corner, SC, he was the son of the late Sidney Arnold Driggers and Mercedes Huff Driggers. He retired from the U. S. Navy having served as an aircraft mechanic for the Blue Angels. Surviving are his wife of 21 years, Julia Ann Goforth Driggers; children, Thomas "Jayme" Driggers (Luba) of Massachusetts, Karri Housman (David) of Greer, SC, Anthony Joseph Driggers (Dianna) of Massachusetts, Michael Pate (Joannie) of Monroe, NC, and Russell Pate (Lisa) of Bluffton, SC; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kelsey, Megan, Robert, and Richard; brother, Kirby Driggers (Volletta) of Chapin, SC; and in-laws, Tommy Goforth (Peggy) of Inman, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Sidney Arnold Driggers and Dale Driggers. Visitation will be 2:00-3:30 PM Monday, May 20, 2019, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, with a graveside service following at 4:00 PM in Good Shepherd Memorial Park, 4164 Boiling Springs Rd., Boiling Springs, SC 29316, by The Rev. Joe White. An online guest register is available at





