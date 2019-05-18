Ernest J. "Jay" Driggers (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "This man will be missed by so many people. We had some..."
    - Dale and Dianne Tinline
  • "So glad to have met him. A smile like no other. ❤"
    - Nancy, Earl Skeean
  • "Rest In Peace J Driggers! We remember the good times!"
    - Sam & Linda LeNeave
  • "So very sorry for your loss. Katelyn and I love and are..."
    - Paula Porter Lorenzo
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Paula Haskell
Service Information
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
4161 Highway 9
Boiling Springs, SC
29316
(864)-578-7235
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
4161 Highway 9
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Good Shepherd Memorial Park
4164 Boiling Springs Rd.
Boiling Springs, SC
View Map
Obituary
Ernest J. "Jay" Driggers Cowpens, SC - Ernest "Jay" Driggers, 78, of Cowpens, SC, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at his home. Born December 28, 1940, in Moncks Corner, SC, he was the son of the late Sidney Arnold Driggers and Mercedes Huff Driggers. He retired from the U. S. Navy having served as an aircraft mechanic for the Blue Angels. Surviving are his wife of 21 years, Julia Ann Goforth Driggers; children, Thomas "Jayme" Driggers (Luba) of Massachusetts, Karri Housman (David) of Greer, SC, Anthony Joseph Driggers (Dianna) of Massachusetts, Michael Pate (Joannie) of Monroe, NC, and Russell Pate (Lisa) of Bluffton, SC; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kelsey, Megan, Robert, and Richard; brother, Kirby Driggers (Volletta) of Chapin, SC; and in-laws, Tommy Goforth (Peggy) of Inman, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Sidney Arnold Driggers and Dale Driggers. Visitation will be 2:00-3:30 PM Monday, May 20, 2019, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, with a graveside service following at 4:00 PM in Good Shepherd Memorial Park, 4164 Boiling Springs Rd., Boiling Springs, SC 29316, by The Rev. Joe White. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com. Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 19, 2019
