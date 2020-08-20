CMSgt Ernest Jackson Strickland US Air Force (Ret.) Summerville - Retired Air Force CMSgt Ernest Jackson Strickland, 91, of Summerville, husband of Betty Shull Strickland, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. James A. Dyal Funeral Home requests that facial coverings and social distancing are required. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2 o'clock at Dorchester Memory Gardens Mausoleum, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
. Mr. Strickland was born in Colleton County, SC, a son of Henry Carl Strickland and MarMargarette Eulalia Nettles Strickland. He was a graduate of AF Senior NCO Academy, AF Supply Officers, Transportation Officer School, AF Management School and numerous other in-service schools. He was a decorated veteran of Korean and Vietnam Wars, having served in the US Army 1946-1947 and in the US Air Force 1952-1979. His dedication to duty and faithful service was reflected in the awards he earned during his Air Force career. Among these are the Bronze Star Medal; The Meritorious Service Medal (Three Awards); The Air Force Commendation Medal (Two Awards); The Air Force Good Conduct Medal (Four Awards); The Army Good Conduct Medal (Two Awards); World War II Victory Medal; Korean Service Medal; United Nations Medal; Korean PUC; Vietnam Campaign Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; RVN Gallantry Cross and Presidential Unit Citation. Survivors, in addition to his wife, Betty, of 67 years are: two children: Randy Douglas Strickland (Debbie) of Lyman, SC and Karen Annette Dority of Summerville; six grandchildren: Mark Strickland (Candi) of Hickory Tavern, SC, Leslie Ann Strickland of Lyman, SC, Samantha Gayle Phillips (Shane) of NC, Stephanie Anne White (Jeff) of NC, Amy Nichole Beach of Summerville and Meghan Lauren Knotts (Jerald) of Lamar, SC; nine great-grandchildren; three siblings: Hank, Barbara and Alice. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston