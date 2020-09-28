Ernest Joseph Berger Seabrook Island, SC - Ernest Joseph Berger of Seabrook Island, South Carolina died at home September 25, 2020. The relatives and friends of Ernest Joseph Berger are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 1:00 Friday, October 2, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3871 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island. The Rite of Committal will follow in the churchyard cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday between 5:00 and 7:00 PM at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. All guests will kindly wear a mask. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
. He is survived by his four children: Courtney Powell (Ricky) of Salem, VA; Gregory of London, UK; Christopher (Deanna) of Farmington, MN and Joseph of Waterbury, CT; and his seven grandchildren, Austin and Trevor Rakes, Cecelia, Preston and Seth Berger, and Kendall and Kaydin Ruiz. Ernie was born March 19, 1932, in Charleston, West Virginia a son of Robert and Flora Berger. He was raised in Clarksburg, WV, where he attended St. Mary's School for twelve years. Ernie received a B.S. Degree in Business Management from West Virginia University in 1954. Upon graduation he received a commission in the U.S. Army Infantry and served at Fort Benning, Georgia and Fort Jackson, South Carolina during the Korean War. Following his Army Assignment he was employed by the C&P Telephone Company of West Virginia, part of AT&T and the nationwide Bell System. He held assignments in West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC. He then was transferred to AT&T national headquarters in New York City. The Berger family lived in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. Ernie was transferred back to Washington, DC where he and his family resided in McLean, Virginia. After 37 years of dedicated service to the telephone company he worked with the Executive MBA program for George Mason University and helped raise money for the state school . Ernie was elected to public office and served as the Drainsville District Supervisor in Fairfax County, VA. He had a strong passion for politics and worked with many notable elected officials including, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, and both of the Bush Presidents. Ernie held a top secret clearance and worked within the Pentagon for many years. He was an avid gardener, world traveler and a devout Catholic. His dedication of Faith was second to no one and made many trips globally to visit holy sites. Ernie led the fundraising project for the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, where he will be laid to rest. Ernest Joseph Berger was a Father, Husband, Business Leader, Politician and Gardener and his legacy will live on within the memories of everyone he knew. He said many times that 'had I not been born where I was I could have been someone'. Nothing could be further from the truth. Rest in peace. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3871 Betsy Kerrison Blvd., Johns Island, SC 29455. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston