Ernest Joseph Berger
1932 - 2020
Ernest Joseph Berger Seabrook Island, SC - Ernest Joseph Berger of Seabrook Island, South Carolina died at home September 25, 2020. The relatives and friends of Ernest Joseph Berger are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 1:00 Friday, October 2, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3871 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island. The Rite of Committal will follow in the churchyard cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday between 5:00 and 7:00 PM at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. All guests will kindly wear a mask. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3871 Betsy Kerrison Blvd., Johns Island, SC 29455. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
