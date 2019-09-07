Ernest Killingsworth James Island - Ernest Woodrow "Woodie" Killingsworth Sr., long time resident of James Island, entered into eternal rest on September 3, 2019. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and devoted husband of Leila Henrietta Snipes Killingsworth for 76 years. His funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church, 1853 Maybank Highway, James Island, SC. Interment, Carolina Memorial Gardens. His family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12 from 5:00p.m - 7:00p.m. in the J Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun St. "Woodie" as his friends affectionately called him, was born December 6, 1918 in Blundale, Georgia, the fourth of seven children of the late Ernest Buford Killingsworth and Mamie Thompkins Killingsworth. After attending schools in North Carolina and Charleston, he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1940. He served in the Panama Canal Zone, participated in the liberation of the Philippine Islands and swept the beaches for Japanese mines prior to and during the invasion of Iwo Jima. There he witnessed the flag raising on Mt. Suribachi. Woodie continued his service as Senior Master Chief Engineman in the U.S. Navy Reserves for 30 years providing formal instruction and leadership to countless young sailors. He was employed at the Charleston Naval Shipyard for 38 years retiring as Planner and Estimator. After retirement he and his beloved wife, Henrietta, enjoyed extensive travel abroad as well as in the United States. A charter member of Bethany United Methodist Church of James Island founded in 1950, Woodie served on the first official board. He was Superintendent of Education and Sunday School, as well as a Sunday School teacher for many years. He attended church regularly and participated in church activities until his health no longer allowed. Woodie was also a member of the Masonic Lodge 392 of James Island and a member of the Charleston chapter of NARFE-National Active and Retired Federal Employees. He was also a long-time member and supporter of the Whitten Center Parents Club in Clinton, SC. Woodie enjoyed the coastal waters, fishing, boating and swimming. He was an excellent swimmer and participated in many swims sponsored by the YMCA and Charleston Yacht Club. In his mid-teens he successfully competed and placed in open water swims of 2.5 and 5.5 miles through the Charleston Harbor. He was among the first to build a summer house on Goat Island off the Isle of Palms where he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren teaching them the ways of the water. Woodie will be greatly missed by all those who knew him. The lessons he taught his family, the helping hand and kind words he gave to others will forever live on in our hearts. Ernest Woodrow Killingsworth is survived by his loving wife, Henrietta; three daughters, Brenda Staley (Grant) of James Island, Sally Weise (Steve) of Summerville, Sarah Peterson (Bob) of Summerville, one son, James L. Killingsworth (Carol) of Johns Island; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Ernest Killingsworth, Jr., his parents and siblings. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website JhenryStuhr.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bethany United Methodist Church, 1853 Maybank Highway, Charleston, SC 29412. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 8, 2019